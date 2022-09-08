Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Down 32.4%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 32.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,401,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 303,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Sable Resources Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$32.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 30.11 and a quick ratio of 29.87.

Sable Resources Company Profile

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

