Safe (SAFE) Hits Market Capitalization of $195.02 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $9.36 or 0.00048304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $195.02 million and approximately $135,612.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00148552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00254179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000443 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

