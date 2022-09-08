SafeBlast Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $735,802.92 and $171,368.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00653995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00275405 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005647 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017334 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

