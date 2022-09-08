SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.50 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $37.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,265.85 or 0.99853514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00066485 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00234563 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00149083 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00254582 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

