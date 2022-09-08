SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $175.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00148779 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00253274 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

