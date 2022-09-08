SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1,724.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $247,053.42 and $2.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 2,298.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,290,788 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain.The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.