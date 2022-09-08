Safemars (SAFEMARS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,968.00

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Safemars has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $15,968.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safemars has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Safemars coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safemars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.98 or 0.99927652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Safemars Coin Profile

Safemars (CRYPTO:SAFEMARS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2021. Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. Safemars’ official website is www.safemarscrypto.com. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians.

Buying and Selling Safemars

According to CryptoCompare, “SAFEMARS is programmed to reward holders while increasing in both liquidity and value. It applies 4% tax on transactions and 2% goes to holders while 2% is auto-locked to liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safemars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safemars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safemars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safemars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safemars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.