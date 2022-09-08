SafeMoon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,909.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $188.98 million and $24,909.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,513.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.96 or 0.05219084 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00867265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016235 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

