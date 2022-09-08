Safex Cash (SFX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,371.00

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Safex Cash has a market capitalization of $449,185.04 and approximately $2,371.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safex Cash has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Safex Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002100 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Safex Cash Coin Profile
SFX is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 178,692,382 coins and its circulating supply is 173,692,382 coins. Safex Cash’s official website is safex.io. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex.
Safex Cash Coin Trading
