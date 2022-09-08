Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €134.00 ($136.73) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

SAFRY stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Safran has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

