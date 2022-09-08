Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SGA opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $29.75.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Read More

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.