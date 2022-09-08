Saito (SAITO) Market Cap Achieves $11.30 Million

Saito (SAITO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Saito has a total market cap of $11.30 million and $303,876.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Saito has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Saito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,461.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.39 or 0.09034904 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00876195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017259 BTC.
Saito Profile
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Saito Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Saito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.