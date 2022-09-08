Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $10.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.91.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,422,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,513,000 after buying an additional 132,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,425,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 395,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,325,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.