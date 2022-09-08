Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €160.00 ($163.27) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

VOW3 stock opened at €148.72 ($151.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12 month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €138.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €147.84.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

