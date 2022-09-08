Sarcophagus (SARCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,831.00

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $10,831.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,309.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.93 or 0.09023479 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00871112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017368 BTC.
Sarcophagus Coin Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Sarcophagus Coin Trading
