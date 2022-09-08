Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BFS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 138.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

