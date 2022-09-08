Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BFS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Saul Centers Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BFS stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.09.
Saul Centers Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.