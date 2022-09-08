Savix One Day Trading Volume Tops $53.00 (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Savix has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $53,908.44 and approximately $53.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 163,621 coins and its circulating supply is 69,782 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

Buying and Selling Savix

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

