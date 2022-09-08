Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

