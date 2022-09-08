Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $67.77 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69.

