Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.54 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $9.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.5 %

STNG opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,708 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $15,158,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $8,304,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

