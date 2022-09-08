Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Raised to $34.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.