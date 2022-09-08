Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Scorpio Tankers traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 10419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

