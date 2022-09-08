ScPrime Market Capitalization Tops $10.28 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $11,688.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004576 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,147,423 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

