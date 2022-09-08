Scry.info (DDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,312.00

Scry.info (DDD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $345,630.36 and approximately $36,312.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.