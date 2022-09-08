Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

