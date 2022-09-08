Secret (SIE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.24 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $18.24 million and $38,344.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00237484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004250 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008209 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00410639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.