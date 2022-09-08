SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCWX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.86.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 33,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $311,944.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,131.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865 in the last 90 days. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

