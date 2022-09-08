Seedify.fund One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.67 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00011791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $81.56 million and $3.67 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seedify.fund Profile

SFUND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,655,802 coins. The official website for Seedify.fund is seedify.fund. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

