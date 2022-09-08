Seele-N Market Cap Hits $7.83 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00037703 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134495 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023013 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro.
