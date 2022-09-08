Sei Investments Co. Acquires 15,827 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Moody’s worth $46,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $294.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.41. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

