Sei Investments Co. Buys 30,663 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Albemarle worth $45,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Up 4.7 %

Albemarle stock opened at $279.20 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $298.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.