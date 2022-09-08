Sei Investments Co. Has $40.10 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,308 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of General Motors worth $40,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after buying an additional 2,025,813 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

