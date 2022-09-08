Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,379 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $43,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 267.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 121,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 88,392 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 133,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 73,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.