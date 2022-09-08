Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.59% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $43,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RGA opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.95. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $115.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

