Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,873 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $46,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 3.5 %

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.