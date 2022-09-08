Sei Investments Co. Purchases 15,397 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.66% of Dolby Laboratories worth $52,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

