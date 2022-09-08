Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $40,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

