Sei Investments Co. Sells 110,196 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110,196 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $41,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 3.4 %

MMM opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $115.98 and a fifty-two week high of $188.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.