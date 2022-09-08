Sei Investments Co. Sells 158,532 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,532 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of MetLife worth $48,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $66.17 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

