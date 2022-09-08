Sei Investments Co. Sells 28,756 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Cigna worth $48,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $290.00 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.65 and a 200-day moving average of $260.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

