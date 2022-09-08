Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,910 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $44,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

MMC stock opened at $165.56 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

