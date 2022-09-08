Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 44,446 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $40,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 155.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,695 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,299 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 90,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.