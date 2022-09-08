SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

