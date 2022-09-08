SelfKey Market Capitalization Hits $25.87 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $25.87 million and approximately $110.01 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,244.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00134942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

About SelfKey

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

