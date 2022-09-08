Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -108.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $349,835.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,436,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $349,835.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,436,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,079 shares of company stock worth $5,830,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

