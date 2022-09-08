Sentinel Chain (SENC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83,831.15

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $83,831.15 and $42,551.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

SENC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.