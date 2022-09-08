SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.65.

S opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.39. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock valued at $46,755,193. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

