SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $38.00 at BTIG Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on S. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.65.

Shares of S opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.39. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,167,171 shares of company stock valued at $46,755,193 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

