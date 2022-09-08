Serum (SRM) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Serum (SRM) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Serum has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $212.02 million and approximately $20.25 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00004169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00037658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022777 BTC.

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

