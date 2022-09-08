SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €6.60 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGL. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.10 ($8.27) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

SGL Carbon Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of ETR SGL opened at €7.40 ($7.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of €10.78 ($11.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is €6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.07.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

